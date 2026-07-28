Gemini can now make your Google Docs look a lot less boring

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now create images, diagrams, and infographics directly inside Google Docs.

It can also edit existing visuals or apply a single prompt to multiple images at once.

The web-only feature is gradually rolling out now to eligible Workspace, education, and Google AI plans.

Google has been steadily giving Gemini more to do in Docs, from summarizing lengthy documents aloud to remembering how you prefer your writing to be formatted. Its latest upgrade is a little more visual, as Gemini can now create and edit images, diagrams, and infographics directly inside a document.

Google announced the new tools in a Workspace update, explaining that Gemini can use the contents of your document as context when generating a visual. For example, you could ask it to add a diagram explaining a proposal, or turn the document into an infographic without having to copy everything into another app.

Gemini can also make changes to visuals that are already in the document using natural-language prompts, such as switching an image to a 16:9 aspect ratio or adjusting its style. It can also create or edit several visuals with a single request, such as adding an infographic to each major section or applying a consistent look to multiple images. The options are available through the bottom bar and Gemini side panel.

The feature is currently limited to Google Docs on the web and is available on selected Workspace, education, and Google AI plans. Google began the gradual rollout today, and says it may take up to 15 days for everyone eligible to see it.

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