Gmail's AI tricks will also work directly in the Gemini Assistant (APK Teardown)

TL;DR Google is integrating some of Gmail’s AI features directly into the Gemini Assistant.

This would allow users to access features like email summarization and reply suggestions within Gemini itself.

Access to these AI tools currently requires Google Workspace Labs enrollment or a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Google has already introduced several AI features in Gmail for both desktop and mobile users. These include the ability to summarize long emails, suggest the next steps, and draft email replies with just a few clicks. Now, it seems Google is taking it a step further, allowing you to access some of these Gmail-specific features directly through the Gemini Assistant window.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The Android Authority team activated this new feature in the Google App for Android (version 15.37.41.29.arm64). When users activate Gemini (by pressing the power button or swiping the screen corners) while an email is open on the screen, a specific set of suggestion chips appears. These include options like summarizing the email, suggesting a reply, and listing action items. Essentially, these are the same suggestion chips that Gmail users have been seeing on desktop and mobile, but now integrated into the Gemini Assistant interface.

This new feature seems to build on Gemini’s existing capability of reading on-screen content and providing actionable insights or suggestions. However, these Gmail-specific chips are not yet available in earlier versions of the Google App, so users who do not see the update may need to wait for future releases.

As of now, unlocking Gmail’s AI features requires enrollment in Google’s free Workspace Labs program or a Google One AI Premium subscription. It remains to be seen whether the Gemini assistant’s Gmail-specific features will follow the same access pattern or be made available to a broader audience.

As the tech world continues its push to integrate AI into our daily lives, we are surely going to see a lot more of Gemini in everything Google.

