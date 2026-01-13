Gemini is adding new interactive elements to its weather forecasts

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Weather reports in Gemini are getting a new look, rolling out on mobile now.

The updated weather card lets you easily tap between temperature, precipitation, and wind forecasts.

You can also quickly switch between units with another tap.

What’s on your short list of the things you use your voice assistant for the most? Turning on and off smart lights? Doing unit conversions when cooking in the kitchen? For plenty of us, assistants like Gemini offer a handy way to check the forecast before heading out of the house, and if that includes you, you’re going to want to hear about these nice new improvements landing for Gemini’s weather tools.

So far, when pulling up a weather report with Gemini, we’ve been presented with a card showing the current temperature and outlook, high and low for the day, precipitation report, and offering a scrollable bar underneath — just ask about the weather in general, and that will be an hour-by-hour breakdown, but ask about the week and you’ll be able to scroll through the coming days.

That’s fine for what it offers, but it seems that Google may have been worried that users were looking for a little more detail, because we’ve just noticed a much richer version of this interface beginning to roll out.

You can see the old card on the left, compared to the latest revision on the right. While some parts are just moving around, we also get some brand-new interaction here, like being able to tap to switch between temperature, precipitation, and wind forecasts.

Another subtle tweak we’ve spotted lets you easily change units — just tap on any of these figures to swap between F/C, in/mm, and mph/kph. And of course, just like before, you can still scroll ahead to view conditions further out in the forecast.

It looks like this upgrade is first hitting Gemini on Android and iOS, although we imagine that it won’t be long before Gemini on the web gets a similar overhaul.

Especially if you’re worried about rainy or windy conditions sneaking up on you in a few hours, this sounds like a handy addition to Gemini’s weather toolkit. Look for it on your device soon, and share whether or not you think this was a useful improvement down in the comments.

