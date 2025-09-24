Gemini on Wear OS could soon allow truly hands-free conversations (APK teardown)

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could soon update Gemini on Wear OS to support follow-up conversations.

While the mic input currently turns off after a response, you may have the option to continue conversations without tapping the mic button on the screen again.

Additionally, Google has also added an option to disable Gemini’s voice-based responses on watches entirely.

Gemini is set to arrive on Nest and other Google Home speakers next week, following its recent rollout to smart TVs with the Google TV interface. However, for much longer than these platforms, Gemini has been available on Wear OS devices, and it may soon be upgraded to facilitate smoother conversations.

Currently, when you engage with Gemini on a smartwatch, it typically responds or opens results, but the mic input is turned off immediately afterward. That means, if you want to continue the conversation with a follow-up question, you have to tap the mic icon again on the watch. That could change soon, thanks to upcoming Gemini upgrades on Wear OS.

We’re now seeing hints that indicate Google may be working on a follow-up mode for Gemini on Wear OS. The following strings showed up recently, following the Gemini for Wear OS app’s update to version 1.26.6.804623660:

Code Copy Text <string name="settings_button_debug_always_open_mic_title">Always Open Mic for Follow-on</string>

We were unable to activate the feature, so it’s difficult to determine how it might function in real life — or whether it will function as we suspect. If it does, the mic may reactivate itself after responding in the same way as Gemini does on Android. Since you can activate Gemini on smartwatches by saying “Hey Gemini,” this would allow truly hands-free conversation

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

In addition to this hint, we also spotted a new change that allows you to disable audio responses altogether. Instead, you will receive the response displayed on the screen. Currently, this can be achieved by tapping the mute button when Gemini is reciting the response, but if it catches you doing that multiple times, you will now be notified of the option to mute responses permanently.

This feature is already live in the latest update and should be available on your Wear OS smartwatch if it supports Gemini (which any watch with Wear OS 4 or later should).

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow