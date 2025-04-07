Gemini could soon let you upload and analyze videos in these formats (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini’s upload and analyze feature could soon support video files.

New strings in the latest Google app beta suggest that the feature may support videos in 3GP, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPEG, MPG, and WebM formats.

It might also let users upload and analyze multiple videos simultaneously, although Google will impose a size limitation.

Gemini’s file upload and analysis feature is set to gain support for video files soon. We first spotted evidence of this upcoming feature in a teardown of the Google app last month. Now, we have some details about the video formats the feature might support on release.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Gemini currently lets you upload and ask questions about various file types, including document files, code files, plain text files, presentation files, spreadsheets, and tabular data files. You can even use the chatbot to analyze web pages and YouTube videos and ask questions about them. However, the upload and analyze feature does not support video files at the moment. That’s set to change soon.

In a previous build of the Google app, we spotted a few strings of code indicating that Gemini’s upload and analyze feature would soon allow users to upload video files. Now, new strings spotted in version 16.13.38 beta reveal that the feature will support video uploads in these formats: 3GP, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPEG, MPG, and WebM.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_chat_3gp_attachment_file_type">3GP</string> <string name="assistant_chat_avi_attachment_file_type">AVI</string> <string name="assistant_chat_flv_attachment_file_type">FLV</string> <string name="assistant_chat_mov_attachment_file_type">MOV</string> <string name="assistant_chat_mp4_attachment_file_type">MP4</string> <string name="assistant_chat_mpeg_attachment_file_type">MPEG</string> <string name="assistant_chat_mpg_attachment_file_type">MPG</string> <string name="assistant_chat_webm_attachment_file_type">WEBM</string>

Additionally, the following strings suggest the feature will allow users to upload and analyze multiple videos simultaneously. However, Google will limit uploads based on the combined video duration. The limit will likely differ for paid and free accounts.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_attachment_video_total_duration_limit_exceeded_error_hours_icu">{duration, plural, =1 {Your combined video uploads must be one hour or less} other {Your combined video uploads must be # hours or less} }</string> <string name="assistant_robin_attachment_video_total_duration_limit_exceeded_error_minutes_icu">{duration, plural, =1 {Your combined video uploads must be one minute or less} other {Your combined video uploads must be # minutes or less} }</string>

Along with video support, Gemini’s upload and analyze feature could get support for GitHub repositories. This should make it easier for users to analyze code files using the chatbot.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_chat_github_attachment_file_type">GitHub</string>

Note that these changes are not live in the current Google app beta release, and Google hasn’t made any related announcements. We expect the company to share details once the changes are ready for prime time, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have more info.

