Survey shows many of you are using Gemini as a search replacement

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Android can feel like one big billboard for Gemini lately, but a recent Android Authority survey indicates most of you are getting at least some utility out of Google’s AI efforts. In the survey, three out of four of respondents said they do use Gemini on Android in one way or another.

In a survey we published last week, 74% of nearly 6,000 readers who participated said that they use Gemini on Android devices. The biggest group, 40% of all those surveyed, said that their primary use is “summaries and research” — so, essentially as a replacement for conventional web searches.

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The second-largest group of respondents, making up 26% of everyone who participated, said that they “ignore” Gemini on their devices. Given how thoroughly the AI is being integrated into all of Google’s products and services, that figure is higher than I would have guessed.

Twenty percent of readers who responded to our poll said they mostly use Gemini’s writing tools, its ability to write and rewrite text messages and emails and the like.

The smallest set of respondents, making up 14% of the total, said they primarily use Gemini for “screen analysis,” tapping those Share screen with Live and Ask about screen buttons that pop up when you open the Gemini overlay.

It’s likely that many of the 74% of respondents who indicated they interact with Gemini use it for multiple purposes — the “summaries and research” people likely overlap with the “screen analysis.”

Are these results what you’d expect? How do you use Gemini on your Android devices, if you use it at all? Let us know in the comments.

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