It's taken a while, but Gemini can now start Google Assistant Routines

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Assistant Routines can now be started via the Gemini assistant, the search giant confirmed.

There are still plenty of missing capabilities, though, so it’s not a full replacement just yet.

Google pushed out Gemini to Android phones last year, but it was missing Assistant’s ability to start Routines (among other features). Thankfully, there’s some good news today.

9to5Google reports that Gemini now lets you start Google Assistant Routines. We were able to confirm this via Google’s updated Gemini support page, which notes that Gemini leverages Assistant to power Routines.

“For now, you can start a Routine with your voice when Gemini is your mobile assistant, or in the Google Home app,” the search giant explained on its support page.

Google also confirmed that some starters and actions aren’t supported in Gemini. Unsupported starters include starting Routines via typed commands, starting Routines at specific times (e.g. sunrise or sunset) or at specific locations, and using home screen shortcuts. Meanwhile, Google says unsupported actions include playing music/radio/podcasts, sharing fitness and sleep statistics, and sharing poems or quotes.

Do you use Gemini on your Android device? 37 votes Yes, all the time 16 % Yes, now and again 22 % No, I don't 62 %

In any event, you can add or edit Google Assistant Routines in Gemini by tapping Settings > Google Assistant features in Gemini > Routines. The feature isn’t available for us just yet, but your mileage might vary.

The release also comes after an Android Authority teardown first discovered Google Assistant Routines in Gemini back in June. So this feature has definitely been in the works for a while.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments