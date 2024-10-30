Google gives Gemini a new trick to encourage multitasking

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini is getting a split-screen shortcut on large-screen Android devices.

The new split-screen experience allows users to multitask.

The shortcut has been seen on the Pixel Tablet and Fold.

One of the best things about larger-screen devices is how much easier it is to multitask. On that note, Gemini has just learned a new trick that will let you use it and another app at the same time on large-screen Android devices.

According to 9to5Google, Gemini now features a shortcut that allows you to enter into a split-screen experience. It sounds a lot like the Gemini multi-window mode feature we discovered through an APK teardown back in July. That feature allowed for two instances of Gemini to be used at the same time.

By pressing on the center-aligned handle bar on the top of the Gemini overlay, you can drag the overlay to the right, left, top, or bottom of the screen. Doing so will have the overlay sit side-by-side with the other app you’re using.

Such a feature may come in handy if you’re reading something and want quick access to Gemini.

This capability was previously only available when using Gemini on Samsung device, but the outlet says they have seen the new function on the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. It apparently has not been seen on any Android phones yet.

