Reader survey says Gemini is far more popular than its big-hitter AI assistant rivals

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

AI assistants are dime a dozen nowadays, so picking the best option can be a case of trial and error. Many readers, including my colleagues, usually narrow the options down to three powerful and popular options: ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. But which one of these three do you, as the consumer, use the most?

My colleague Shimul Sood recently looked at these big hitters in a feature article, and she believes one in particular leads the other two in terms of usability and functionality. Do readers agree? We asked you to pick your champion in a poll, and the results are as follows.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This survey saw over 8,000 votes, indicating that this question struck a nerve with our readers. As for the winner, though, the most-used AI assistant is Gemini with just under 40% of the vote. In nominal terms, this means that two out of every five respondents choose Gemini over the multitude of AI options available to them, or use all three on rotation or when required.

2 in every 5 readers use Gemini over Claude and ChatGPT.

While Gemini may have won this particular popularity battle, it’s clear that several users choose it because it’s the most widely available, not necessarily the best across all tasks.

“Gemini came with my Pixel 10 Pro phone. After using other free AIs, this was a no brainer,” writes commenter ssdmypc.

Reader bluefurry reiterates this view: I have Gemini, only because it came with my latest phone… I’ve already downgraded to get rid of it… Come August I’ll be paying for no AI, just like pre-AI and I plan on skipping any plan that includes AI going forward. Some use Gemini thanks to its integration with Google services. smanofsteel76 notes that “Google’s AI plan is a much better deal, especially if you are all in the Google ecosystem!”

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

What about Claude and ChatGPT? Well, Shimul’s pick is the second-most-popular AI assistant. Claude racked up just over a quarter (25.4%) of the total vote, while ChatGPT garnered a fifth (20.9%).

Around 13.9% of respondents highlighted their pragmatism, admitting to using all three. And, although it wasn’t an option on the poll, plenty of readers unofficially voted “None” in the comments. It’s clear that AI assistants and products still face plenty of pushback in the community. Do you agree with the results? Is Gemini a better AI product compared to ChatGPT and Claude? Which of these three do you use, if any? Let us know in the comments below.

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