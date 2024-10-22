Gemini now gets straight to the point with new 'Ask Gemini' prompt

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is further simplifying Gemini by shortening the prompt in the text field.

The text now simply reads “Ask Gemini” or “Ask Gemini Advanced.”

The change has been applied on Android and desktop, but not on iOS.

Gemini has been going through a few changes recently, such as losing the suggestion carousel and the “Chats & Gems” section. Google has now implemented another change that further simplifies the app’s look.

If you’re a regular user of Gemini, then you probably have noticed the prompt in the text field that reads “Type, talk, or share a photo to Gemini (Advanced).” This text has now been replaced with something shorter and more to the point. First spotted by 9to5Google, the prompt now simply says “Ask Gemini” or “Ask Gemini Advanced,” depending on what version you’re using.

The change appears to have been applied to both Android and gemini.google.com. However, it seems the original prompt has remained untouched on the iOS app, according to the outlet. Additionally, the overlay panel will always say “Ask Gemini,” regardless if you’re using the base version or Advanced.

This all falls in line with the Gemini homescreen redesign that’s been rolling out since early October. In related news, we reported that the Gemini overlay could soon be minimalized with the ability to expand vertically as more text is entered. We also expect that the AI will soon be able to make calls and send text on locked devices.

