Gemini Ultra may be on the way as part of a new Google One AI plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We recently spotted evidence suggesting that Google is working on two new AI-centric subscription plans.

New code discovered in the web version of Gemini reveals that the upcoming plans may give users access to Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra.

These new subscription tiers may offer users different AI features with varying usage limits.

Google One currently offers one subscription plan that gets you access to Gemini Advanced. However, we recently spotted evidence suggesting that Google is working on two more AI-centric subscription plans, possibly called AI Premium Pro and AI Premium Plus. Although the company has not made anything official, a new report highlights how it may diversify its offering with these new plans.

As per TestingCatalog, recently discovered code strings in the web version of Gemini suggest that Google may give users access to “Gemini Pro” and “Gemini Ultra” with these upcoming plans. While we don’t have all the details on what users will get with these versions of Gemini, a few strings of code indicate that the higher subscription tier, i.e., Gemini Ultra, may offer increased or unlimited access to certain features.

By staggering Gemini features and usage limits across multiple tiers, Google likely aims to cater to a broader audience and increase its subscription revenue. With Gemini Ultra, it will likely target pro users and offer them all the advanced AI capabilities and extended usage limits at a premium price. The other tiers may offer fewer features, a shorter context window, or a limited daily quota and cater to casual users at more affordable prices.

Gemini’s main competitor, ChatGPT, takes a similar approach and is available in Plus, Pro, Team, and Enterprise tiers. We’ll have to wait until an official announcement to know whether Google does or does not take the same route with the upcoming plans. At the moment, we don’t have any information on when the company may announce these plans. However, it could highlight some details at the upcoming I/O developer conference.

