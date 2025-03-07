Demo: This is how Google's new Gemini model uses your search history (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is prepping a new Gemini model that could offer more personalized help.

The Gemini Personalization model will access your Google Search history to offer more relevant responses.

Google is preparing a new Gemini model that could offer more personalized responses by giving the chatbot access to your Google Search history. Here’s an early look at how it may work.

We spotted the upcoming Gemini Personalization model while sifting through the latest Google app beta (version 16.8.31). As shown in the following screenshots, its description states that it can provide “Help based on your Search history.”

The confirmation pop-up that appears after you select this model highlights that it gives Gemini access to your Google Search history, allowing the chatbot to offer more relevant responses. It also confirms that only the Personalization model will get access to your Search history if you choose to go ahead, and you will need to have your Web & App Activity setting enabled to use it.

The chat screen for this Gemini model has a disclaimer that, once again, states that it uses your Google Search history. It also provides a helpful link to disconnect the model from your Search history.

In our limited testing, we found that this version of Gemini offered accurate results based on our Google Search history, providing a summary of the recent activity and an overview of searches related to Gemini conducted over the last two months. It also proved helpful in finding shoes we had previously searched for. However, given its experimental tag, we don’t expect it to be perfect on release.

Google has yet to share details about Gemini’s Personalization model, but it could go live soon. The company reportedly has a Gemini update scheduled for today, which may bring this experimental model to Gemini Advanced users.

