Gemini webpage summaries are now just one tap away in Chrome for Android

TL;DR The Gemini overlay in Chrome for Android has a new chip.

The new chip acts as a shortcut for summarizing a page.

It appears the feature always uses Gemini 2.5 Flash to create a summary.

Summarizing a text on a webpage has long been in Gemini’s bag of various tricks. However, you’ll now be able to access that feature a lot faster than before on Android with a new shortcut.

Back in September, Google announced that the Gemini overlay in Chrome for Android would soon have access to the entire webpage. Previously, the AI had access only to whatever was currently displayed on the screen. Additionally, Google planned to add a new summarize chip to the overlay. This reveal was announced alongside news that Gemini would come to all Chrome users on Windows and Mac in the US.

The Gemini overlay update in Chrome for Android is starting to roll out now (via 9to5Google). When the Gemini overlay is open, you’ll now see three chips above the prompt bar. Sandwiched between the existing “Share screen with Live” and “Ask about page” options, you’ll now also find a chip for “Summarize page.”

When you tap on Summarize page, you’ll see waves of red, yellow, green, and blue cover the screen before a summary is churned out. The summary will appear in a floating window that you can expand and ask follow-up questions to. It appears that this summarize feature will always use Gemini 2.5 Flash, regardless of what model you set in the Gemini app.

