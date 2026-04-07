Gemini deep dive reveals some major changes for the overlay and Live experience

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a big redesign of the Gemini overlay and Gemini Live experience.

The overlay has been changed, introducing thinner icons, a waveform animation, a new UI sheet, and more.

Gemini Live no longer opens a new screen when it’s activated.

Google is currently working on several changes for the Gemini app. We previously reported that the company is testing a feature called “Projects.” It’s also experimenting with wallpaper-based theming. Adding to the list, we could get a major redesign of the Gemini overlay and Gemini Live experience.

Our latest findings come from an APK teardown of version 17.13.61.sa.arm64 of the Google app. In our investigation, we spotted six notable updates split evenly between the Gemini overlay and Live. Without further ado, let’s dive into the changes.

Starting with the Gemini overlay, we see a new compact overlay with thinner icons. If you activate voice input mode, you’ll now see a new waveform-like animation in the center. Meanwhile, tapping on the plus icon will open up a new UI sheet for creating an image, creating music, and more. In the third screenshot above, you’ll see that there’s a new UI that shows Gemini’s responses on the overlay.

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Moving on to Gemini Live, Google has changed what happens after you tap on the Gemini Live icon while inside the Gemini app. No longer does this take you to a new screen with controls for video, mute, and screen share. Live now starts on the same screen, and you’ll also find new buttons at the bottom. Double-tapping on the center button will allow you to mute/unmute your mic, while tapping the keyboard will let you exit Live.

Another interesting change we found is that Live will now show responses on the screen as you talk with it. It also appears that Google has introduced a new UI for the video feature in Live.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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