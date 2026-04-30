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Gemini notebooks expand beyond the web with mobile rollout

Gemini on mobile is finally getting this feature from the web app.
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21 minutes ago

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Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google is expanding Gemini notebooks to the mobile app.
  • The feature is available for both free and paid users.
  • An expansion to additional countries in Europe will happen at a later date.

Last year, Google rolled out an update for Gemini that introduced NotebookLM integration, allowing the AI to use NotebookLM as a source. Earlier this month, that integration got a little deeper after the tech giant introduced “notebooks” in Gemini, a dedicated space to organize your chats and files. Google said notebooks would eventually come to the mobile app, and now it’s here.

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Today, Google posted on social media, officially announcing the rollout of notebooks in Gemini to mobile users. This integration gives the chatbot access to all of your personal, unshared notebooks directly inside the app. At the same time, you can use your chats with the AI as sources in new or existing unshared notebooks.

Notebooks in @GeminiApp are officially available to Free and Paid users on mobile! 🥳
(Coming soon to additional countries in Europe!) https://t.co/BT8B3gktPR
— NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) April 30, 2026

When notebooks in Gemini was first introduced, it was only available to Google AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers on the web. With this expansion to mobile, the feature is now available to both paid and free users. It’s worth noting that free, Plus, Pro, and Ultra users get up to 50, 100, 300, and 600 sources per notebook, respectively.

Google also says that notebooks in Gemini will expand to additional countries in Europe. However, the tech giant did not offer a date for this expansion, only stating that it will happen “soon.”

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