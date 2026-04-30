Gemini notebooks expand beyond the web with mobile rollout

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding Gemini notebooks to the mobile app.

The feature is available for both free and paid users.

An expansion to additional countries in Europe will happen at a later date.

Last year, Google rolled out an update for Gemini that introduced NotebookLM integration, allowing the AI to use NotebookLM as a source. Earlier this month, that integration got a little deeper after the tech giant introduced “notebooks” in Gemini, a dedicated space to organize your chats and files. Google said notebooks would eventually come to the mobile app, and now it’s here.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Today, Google posted on social media, officially announcing the rollout of notebooks in Gemini to mobile users. This integration gives the chatbot access to all of your personal, unshared notebooks directly inside the app. At the same time, you can use your chats with the AI as sources in new or existing unshared notebooks.

When notebooks in Gemini was first introduced, it was only available to Google AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers on the web. With this expansion to mobile, the feature is now available to both paid and free users. It’s worth noting that free, Plus, Pro, and Ultra users get up to 50, 100, 300, and 600 sources per notebook, respectively.

Google also says that notebooks in Gemini will expand to additional countries in Europe. However, the tech giant did not offer a date for this expansion, only stating that it will happen “soon.”

Follow