Gemini on Android just got a small but handy usability upgrade

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new gesture to launch Gemini in full screen from the small overlay at the bottom of the screen.

This change was spotted in May and is now functional on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and possibly the Flip 7 and the Flip 7 FE.

In addition to those announcements, Google has begun rolling out a new gesture that allows for easy switching between the floating Gemini overlay and the Gemini app in full-screen mode. You will now notice a small horizontal bar at the top of the mini Gemini overlay. When you hold and swipe on this bar upwards, the overlay will transition to the Gemini app, where you can continue the conversation with the AI assistant.

The gesture effectively reduces one step by replacing the previous button to launch Gemini in full-screen mode, which would appear once you begin a conversation.

We spotted this new Gemini full-screen gesture back in May 2025. My colleague Mishaal Rahman has confirmed that this new swipe gesture for launching Gemini is already working on their new Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The new gesture has arrived first on the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 7, and possibly the Flip 7 and the Flip 7 FE. Since Google has already confirmed that all new features coming to these foldables will be available for other manufacturers soon, the same can be expected of the slightly updated Gemini overlay.

