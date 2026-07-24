Gemini Live could soon let you toss files into the conversation mid-chat

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing the handy option to attach files to Gemini Live.

Currently, Gemini Live is limited to a live video feed from your screen or your surroundings.

In addition to adding files from your phone, Gemini Live could allow you to import them directly from Drive.

After recently redesigning part of the Gemini launcher on Android, Google is testing similar changes to the assistant’s other aspects, including the floating overlay and Gemini Live. And along with dousing the interface in new “neural” design elements, Google is also experimenting with the option to attach files to your Google Live conversations.

You’re reading an Authority Insights story. Authority Insights brings you all the latest exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage from the Android Authority team that you won’t find anywhere else.

Gemini Live already lets you use your phone’s camera and share visuals from the world around you or share your screen for additional context. You can also instruct it to add or extract information from a handful of other Google apps, including Keep Notes, Maps, Calendar, and Tasks. However, users have been bereft of the option to add files to assist with their queries with Gemini Live, and to attach files, you must shift from a Live conversation to a regular one.

That could change soon, with hints hidden in version 17.43.11 of the Google app suggesting the upcoming options. By tweaking the app, we were able to activate a new button for sharing attachments with Gemini Live.

The button replaces the current one to share your screen with Gemini Live. The new button opens a menu of sorts, where you see the options to share your screen, attach media or files from the phone’s local storage, or even import them from Drive.

The option, unfortunately, isn’t fully functional and doesn’t offer responses based on attachments, so we can’t comment on how usable it is. Moreover, the options do not follow the new neural design language that we’ve also spotted being tested for Gemini Live, suggesting it has some waiting before it moves to a point of being functional.

Current Gemini Live UI Gemini Live UI being tested

Google’s plans for the redesign cannot be called final either, but we’ll let you know when it moves forward. As of now, you can’t try it, but we’ll get you the latest updates as soon as possible.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow