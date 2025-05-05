Gemini is catching up to ChatGPT with multi-image uploads

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some users of Gemini Advanced on the web can now upload multiple images using the 2.0 Flash model.

However, users complain that the image output quality is subpar, and not everyone has received the feature yet.

Google is also rolling out new tools across platforms, allowing AI-based modification of uploaded or generated images.

ChatGPT and Gemini are two popular AI assistants right now, and people have their own reasons for preferring one over the other. If you regularly upload images to use as part of your prompts, then the decision between ChatGPT vs Gemini goes in favor of ChatGPT as it allows you to upload multiple images on the web app, whereas Gemini Advanced still restricts you to single image uploads. Thankfully, the gap is closing, as some users have been able to upload multiple images to Gemini now.

Reddit user Gaiden206 has shared that they can now upload multiple images to Gemini Advanced on the web, as spotted by our frequent contributor AssembleDebug. Multi-image uploads are available through the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, which works out for most use cases.

While the functionality is now available, users comment that the image output quality is not great, which can impact the feature’s utility. Multi-image uploads are said not to be available on free accounts either, though this can possibly be because of the staged rollout, as I don’t have the feature yet on my paid Gemini Advanced account either. We previously spotted multi-image uploads coming to Gemini’s Android app, so we’re crossing our fingers for platform-wide rollout too.

Last week, Google also began rolling out the ability to modify AI-generated as well as user-uploaded images with Gemini across the phone app and the web. Users can change the background, replace objects, add elements, and more. This is also a staged rollout, with people in over 45 languages and Gemini-supported countries expected to receive the feature in the coming weeks.

Have you received the ability to upload multiple images to Gemini yet? How has your experience been with it? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.