Gemini's image analysis feature could soon get a time-saving addition (APK teardown)

TL;DR Currently, Google’s Gemini AI allows users to upload only one image at a time for context and analysis.

With a future update, Google will allow users to upload up to ten images in a single prompt to Gemini, saving time and enabling better context-building.

Google is hard at work improving Gemini’s functionality. Users can already feed in images and other files to add context to their search queries or have them analyzed by Gemini. However, this functionality is limited to one image upload at a time, vastly restricting the utility of the AI digital assistant. Google could be looking to upgrade this functionality, allowing users to upload multiple images to Gemini in the near future.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, Gemini allows users to upload an image to add context to a query or for further analysis. However, users are limited to only one image at a time. If you try to upload a second image, Gemini will ask if you would like to replace the image.

With Google app v16.11.32 beta, we managed to activate the ability to upload multiple images for analysis in the Gemini app. This functionality was possibly already functional (but hidden) before, but we spotted its hidden state in the mentioned release of the Gemini app.

After activating the hidden feature, we could attach up to ten images in one prompt, and Gemini could analyze and answer contextually across all photos.

Gemini’s multi-image upload functionality was spotted last year by TestingCatalog, but for the web app. Even then, the AI digital assistant could only answer questions about the first uploaded image, ignoring the rest. Currently, the web app still restricts itself to one-image uploads, so the multi-image functionality hasn’t been rolled out yet for it either. With the Android app’s multi-image upload functionality almost ready, perhaps we could see a wider rollout soon.

