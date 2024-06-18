You no longer need a Pixel or Galaxy phone to get Gemini in Messages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has quietly updated its requirements for Gemini in Google Messages.

The integration no longer requires a Pixel or Galaxy device.

Instead, you only need an Android device with 6GB of RAM or higher.

Google first released the Gemini chatbot for its Messages app earlier this year, but the bad news is that you needed a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy device. Fortunately, this requirement has now been relaxed.

The company just announced the availability of Gemini in Google Messages for India. However, it also quietly updated its support page (h/t: 9to5Google) to reveal that you only need an Android device with 6GB of RAM or higher.

By contrast, an archived version of the support page from earlier this month specifically called for a Pixel 6 phone and later, a Pixel Fold, a Samsung Galaxy S22 series phone or later, a Galaxy Z Flip or newer, or a Galaxy Z Fold and newer.

That’s good news for India as Xiaomi, vivo, OPPO, and realme all join Samsung in the top five, according to a Q1 2024 shipment report by Canalys. But it’s also good news for other markets where different brands might be more popular.

This isn’t the only India-focused news by Google, as it revealed that the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced are now available in the region. Both are available in English and nine Indian languages.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments