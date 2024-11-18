Gemini may get more chatty about YouTube videos so you can dive deeper (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on giving Gemini Live the ability to have conversations about a YouTube video.

This ability would allow you to have extended conversations, unlike the “Ask about this video” contextual chip.

The feature is designed to be a more natural way to have a continuous conversation about the video.

Google appears to be working on further improving Gemini’s ability to give you information about a YouTube video. The LLM could soon let you have an extended conversation about the video.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

When you open the Gemini overlay while watching a YouTube video, the AI assistant will have a contextual chip above it that says “Ask about this video.” Tapping on this chip will allow you to ask questions about what’s in the video. For example, if you wanted to know which type of laptop is better in our recent Snapdragon X Elite or Lunar Lake laptop video, you could ask that question and the AI would do its best to summarize the answer.

In version 15.46.31.ve.arm64 beta of the Google app, we noticed a string of code referencing “conversation mode.” The term “conversation mode” is related to Gemini Live, which is confirmed in the second string we dug up.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_conversation_mode_youtube_chip_type">YouTube</string> <string name="assistant_robin_conversation_mode_volume_dialog_message">Before going Live, increase your device's volume so you can hear Gemini</string>

This feature is designed to let you have a more natural and continuous conversation with Gemini Live about a YouTube video. So while the contextual chip provides a one-off answer, this new function lets you dive deeper by allowing you to ask follow-up questions.

This functionality appears to still be a work in progress. We were unable to find additional clues about the feature.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments