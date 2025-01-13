Gemini Live could soon chat with you about your files, and here's a demo of it (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on extending Gemini Advanced’s file upload feature to Gemini Live.

In the future, users will be able to upload files and have free-flowing conversations with Gemini Live about them.

Gemini Advanced is a neat AI assistant from Google, and Google has been exploring multiple ways to make it more useful. One everyday use case for AI right now is passing on complex files for the assistant to crunch through so you can get answers, summaries, and other data processing based on the data within the file. Gemini Advanced already lets you upload files for this purpose, but we spotted clues of Google bringing the file upload feature to Gemini Live. We managed to activate the feature to give you a demo of the more free-flowing conversation with Gemini Live.

With Google app v16.1.38 beta, we managed to activate the ability to upload files to Gemini Live. This then opens up the ability to receive contextual responses from the data in those file attachments.

This extends the functionality of file uploads from Gemini Advanced to the more conversational Gemini Live. Here is a demo of the feature in action:

As you can see, when this functionality goes live, users will first be able to upload files to Gemini Advanced. After the file is uploaded, Gemini will display a chip with the text “Talk Live about this.” Tapping on the chip will open the Gemini Live interface, where the file will be passed on. You can then ask questions about the file to Gemini Live, take a more conversational approach with the AI assistant, and get contextual responses accordingly.

Once the conversation is done, Gemini will display a transcript of your questions and Gemini Live’s responses.

Here is a demo of a longer conversation with Gemini Live about our uploaded document:

If you didn’t quite catch it, here are the transcripts that show off the more candid and conversational approach that Gemini Live is known for:

Using the Gemini Live interface instead of the standard Gemini interface will be helpful for its conversational approach. You can ask follow-up questions easily without repeatedly going back and forth to press buttons as you would otherwise need to do with the standard Gemini interface.

File uploads are not currently available within Gemini Live. We’ll keep you updated when the feature goes live and we learn more.

