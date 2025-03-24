Gemini Live can now understand your screen and surroundings, but only if you pay up

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out new live video and screen-sharing capabilities for Gemini Live, the conversational assistant residing within Gemini.

These Project Astra features help Gemini Live understand queries better by analyzing users’ screens or cameras in real-time.

A Reddit user demonstrated the feature and confirmed that it works on the stable release of Gemini but only for Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Google is hard at work adding features to Gemini to make it an integral part of your life, more than Google Assistant ever could before its sad demise. At MWC 2025, Google showed off Gemini Live’s new live video and screen-sharing capabilities, which were supposed to be coming to Gemini Advanced users later in the month. Users have now started receiving these Project Astra features, giving Gemini a significant boost in understanding the context of queries.

Reddit user Kien_PS received both the live video and the screen-share feature on their device (as spotted by 9to5Google), allowing them to add a lot of context to their Gemini Live conversation. The user even shared a demo of the screen-sharing capabilities:

In the demo, you can notice Gemini Live recounting various parts of the user’s home screen. The clock on the home screen stays frozen, indicating that Gemini Live could be freezing the view to analyze it.

The user also has access to Gemini Live’s live video capabilities, but these capabilities couldn’t be captured well in a screen recording for a demo. Further, they are on the stable version of the app but are a Gemini Advanced subscriber as part of the Google One AI Premium plan.

Google has confirmed to The Verge that these new AI features have started rolling out. They allow Gemini Live to “see” your screen or through your smartphone camera and answer questions about either in real time.

Have you received these new features in Gemini? What are you using these new capabilities for? Let us know in the comments below!

