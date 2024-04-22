Live Prompts coming to Gemini, likely allowing you to schedule commands

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new “Live Prompts” setting was uncovered within the Gemini Android app, alongside a reference to a “List of live prompts.”

This likely suggests that Gemini could soon be able to schedule commands and execute automated routines, similar to Google Assistant.

Google’s powerful AI language model, Gemini, has already made its way to Android and iOS smartphones as a potential replacement for Google Assistant. When chosen as the default digital assistant, Gemini offers advanced capabilities in conversation, text generation, and search.

However, one area where it lagged behind the familiar Google Assistant was the ability to schedule tasks and execute routines. That could all change soon.

Spotted by AssembleDebug and shared with Android Authority, we’ve uncovered a “Live Prompts” setting within the Gemini Android app. While its exact functionality remains unconfirmed, it strongly suggests a new way to execute specific tasks or prompts at certain times through Gemini. Furthermore, we found an additional string in the Gemini app that reads “List of live prompts,” suggesting the ability to create multiple automated actions or reminders.

This development would represent a huge leap forward for Gemini, potentially allowing it to fully replicate Google Assistant’s automation features. For instance, users might be able to schedule a morning routine prompt for 7:00 AM and have the AI execute a chain of actions like summarizing the top news stories, turning on smart lights, and searching for stock market updates.

While users currently rely on Google Assistant for these types of routines, this new Live Prompts feature hints at a future where Gemini offers a comparable, if not more advanced, way to automate tasks.

Could this development mean that Gemini is poised to fully replace Google Assistant? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

