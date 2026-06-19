Gemini Live just got more personal with a memory upgrade

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini Live can now access Personal Intelligence for more personalized responses.

That means, if you tell Gemini something during a Live conversation, it will remember the details during subsequent chats.

It can now also personalize responses based on your activity across other Google apps, including Search, YouTube, Workspace, etc.

Last month, Google spruced up Gemini with lively animations and a new floating bar for when you speak. With it, Gemini Live also got new languages and a new interface in the form of a small animated pill. We also learned of a new bouncy animation Google is testing for Live chats. But while we await that, Gemini Live is getting an upgrade that makes it smarter and more personal.

Now, Gemini Live appears to be gaining new powers, which allow it to use context from your previous chats to serve better responses. While Gemini has supported chat memory for over a year, and can even fetch information from other Google apps, its Live version had been limited until recently. But now, Google has updated Gemini Live so it can “use memories of your past chats and info from some Connected Apps.” That means Live will now remember key details, such as any preferences you tell it, across all future chats.

The update appears to have been added to a Google support page, as spotted by 9to5Google, sometime after May 23 (as per the webpage’s archives saved to the Wayback Machine). If you’re already using Personal Intelligence in Gemini, the feature is automatically turned on for Live. To further refine responses, you can also allow Gemini to view your activity across connected apps by opening the Gemini app and going to Settings > Personal Intelligence > Connected apps.

While I wasn’t able to test it at my end, folks at 9to5Google say the responses were “helpful” and “tailored.”

It’s worth noting that the feature is currently limited to English speakers in the US. We’re unaware of when and where Google plans to bring it to other regions, though it’s clear that the EU will likely not be on the list.

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