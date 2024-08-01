Here's an early look at Gemini's Keep, Tasks, and Calendar extensions (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve managed to get an early look at Gemini’s upcoming Google Keep, Tasks, and Calendar extensions.

The Google Keep extension will let you create new notes and lists, add information to notes, and edit existing lists.

The Tasks and Calendar extensions will let you create new tasks and events and view existing tasks and events.

Gemini will soon get a host of new extensions that will enable integration with various Google services. We recently shared details about a few of the upcoming extensions, and we’ve now managed to get an early look at the Keep, Tasks, and Calendar extensions ahead of the rollout.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

As you can see in the following video, the Google Keep extension allows you to ask Gemini to create new notes and lists, add information to notes, and add or remove items from lists.

The Google Tasks extension, on the other hand, lets you use Gemini to create new tasks, such as reminders. It also lets you easily view existing tasks and show their due dates.

Finally, the Google Calendar extension lets you create new calendar events, view all upcoming calendar events or ones on a specific date, and edit calendar events.

Google first teased these extensions at I/O earlier this year in May, and they finally seem ready for rollout. The extensions will likely let users do more than what we’ve shown in the videos above, but we’ll have to wait until the official release to get a complete picture of the extensions’ capabilities.

