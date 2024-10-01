Gemini Live is now available to all, no subscription needed

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that Gemini Live is now available at no cost to all users via the Gemini app.

The turbocharged chatbot is only available in English for now.

Google launched its Gemini Live assistant at the Pixel 9 series launch event, offering a faster, more intuitive voice command experience than the standard Gemini. The assistant was initially limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers before Google announced the start of a wider release to free users.

Fortunately, Google has confirmed on Twitter that Gemini Live is now available to all free users via the Gemini app. The upgraded chatbot is still only available in English, though.

Google’s supercharged chatbot differs from the standard Gemini and Google Assistant by supporting more natural speech patterns (including pauses and filler words), remembering context, and offering a less robotic output voice.

We came away impressed after trying out Gemini Live in recent weeks. Colleague Rita El-Khoury said that everything she hated about talking to Google Assistant was no longer a problem with Gemini Live, going so far as to call the difference “staggering.”

Either way, we’re glad Google is bringing this upgraded experience to free users instead of restricting it to a subscription. So you don’t have to splash out any cash if all you want to do is try Gemini Live.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments