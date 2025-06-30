Gemini Live looks like it's getting ready to work with all your favorite apps (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Back in May, Google announced the first wave of Gemini Live extension support.

Initial extensions for Maps, Calendar, Keep, and Tasks are slowly starting to hit users.

Beyond these, we’ve uncovered a large list of Live extensions that appear to be in development.

Gemini Live has been both technically impressive and quite a bit of fun to interact with, right from the get-go; the combination of Gemini’s powerful models and a naturally flowing conversation is a winning pair. It’s only been getting more powerful and more useful ever since, like through the recent efforts we’ve seen to let Live interact with our favorite apps and services. And if you’ve been excited about the possibilities for where those kind of interactions could go next, we’ve got just the teaser for you.

Just like regular Gemini, Live supports tight integration with apps through the use of extensions. Back in late May, Google shared that a few of these were about to debut, with Live extensions for Google Maps, Calendar, Keep, and Tasks set to roll out over the weeks to come — and indeed, we saw some users start getting access last week.

But cracking open the new 16.25.44.sa.arm64 beta build of the Google Android app, we’ve uncovered a list that’s quite a bit more fleshed out:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Clearly, Google’s plans for Gemini extensions in Live are already quite broad, and it looks like it’s working to bring many of its existing Gemini extensions — like the ones it has introduced for Spotify or YouTube Music — over to Live. That makes all the sense in the world, and although we can’t say which Google might be prioritizing development on, we’re presumably working towards a place where we’ll see feature parity between the two.

We’ve been able to manually activate the four extensions that are slowly in the process of rolling out already, but the rest of these don’t seem to be quite ready for us to play with just yet. We’ll keep poking away at them, and update you with any further progress we’re able to share.

