Gemini Live could soon start summarizing your conversations (APK teardown)

Google

TL;DR Google is working on an easy way to help you summarize your Gemini Live conversations.

Currently, the only way to summarize a Gemini Live conversation is to ask for a summary before ending a conversation.

We’ve spotted a prompt Google could use to automatically generate summaries of Gemini Live conversations.

Gemini Live makes it easy to see everything you discussed in a conversation by providing a full transcript as soon as you end the conversation. However, it currently doesn’t offer a simple method to summarize key points. Google plans to change that with an upcoming change.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

At the moment, if you want Gemini Live to summarize a conversation, you have to ask it to do so before ending the conversation. If you forget, you have to manually copy the transcript to generate a summary. Since Google only lets you copy individual responses, generating a summary by copying the entire transcript is not the most efficient alternative. Thankfully, Google seems aware of this and is working on a solution to summarize Gemini Live conversations automatically.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, we’ve spotted the prompt that Google could use to generate summaries of Gemini Live conversations automatically. The prompt directs Gemini to generate a “brief, paragraph-style summary” with a non-generic title that captures key points of discussion, has combined topic and details sections, follows a specific tone based on the sentiment of the conversation, and doesn’t include any “fluff.”

We spotted this upcoming change in the latest Google app beta release (version 16.6.23), but we believe this prompt won’t be visible to the end user when the feature goes live. Gemini will either show the resulting summary automatically after a Gemini Live conversation ends or perhaps offer users a one-click summarize option instead. We’ll have to wait until the rollout to know for sure.

In addition to summarizing Gemini Live conversations, Google is working on a new caption button for Gemini’s conversational experience. This button will generate real-time captions for Gemini Live’s responses, making the feature easier to use in noisy environments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like