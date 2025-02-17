This upcoming Gemini Live feature should have been available from the get-go (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a handy change for Gemini’s conversational mode.

It will introduce a new Caption button to generate real-time captions for Gemini Live’s responses.

Users will also be able to adjust the size and style of Gemini Live’s captions using a Caption preferences option in Gemini settings.

Google is preparing a useful change for Gemini‘s conversational mode to make it easier to use in noisy environments. This change could also make Gemini Live accessible to users with hearing impairments.

In its current state, Gemini Live does not offer written responses. It only shows a transcript of your conversation after it ends, but that could change soon. New strings spotted in the latest Google app beta (version 16.6.23) reveal that Google could soon add a new button to generate real-time captions for Gemini Live’s responses. We’ve managed to enable it ahead of the rollout to give you an early look.

As shown in the attached screenshots, this button will appear in the top right corner of the Gemini Live UI. Once enabled, the live captions will appear in the center of the UI.

A corresponding “Caption preferences” option will also be available to users in the Gemini settings, allowing them to modify the caption size and style. This option will redirect to the system settings for captions.

Although not live in the current beta release, the Caption button worked as intended during our testing. This suggests it may be ready for prime time and could reach users with a subsequent build. We’ll update this post as soon as it starts rolling out.

