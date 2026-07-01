Gemini's latest update makes presentations a cakewalk

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now create complete Google Slides presentations using your Google Drive files.

Gemini can even dig up relevant emails, documents, and Google Chat conversations to help flesh out your presentation.

You can review and refine the presentation outline before Gemini generates the slides.

More and more Google services are picking up Gemini-powered features, making the AI feel increasingly central to how you get work done. The latest example is Google Slides, which is now getting AI-powered presentation creation that handles much of the tedious work involved in building a slide deck.

All you need to do is tell Gemini what kind of presentation you’re looking for. It can pull information from documents already saved in your Google Drive to create a fully editable slide deck, while matching the design and layout of another presentation if you want everything to follow the same style.

That’s a big deal if you spend a lot of time in Google Slides. Gemini can pull charts from one document, text from another, and stitch everything together into a fully editable presentation, saving you the hassle of copying content and adjusting layouts slide by slide. You’re still free to tweak the final result, but the tedious groundwork is handled for you.

It also doesn’t stop with the files you explicitly mention. Gemini can surface relevant documents, emails, and even Google Chat conversations related to your presentation, so you can decide whether to include them. For instance, if you’re preparing for a client meeting and can’t remember where your team finalized the project timeline, Gemini can surface the relevant email or Chat conversation, making it easy to pull those details straight into your presentation.

The experience is designed to stay collaborative, too. Before generating the presentation, Gemini first creates an outline for you to review. You can ask it to shorten the deck, adopt a more professional tone, simplify the language for a broader audience, or focus more on a specific topic. Only after you’ve approved the structure does it generate the slides, making the final presentation much easier to edit instead of forcing you to start over.

For now, the feature is available only in English. The rollout has already begun, though Google says it may take more than 15 days for everyone eligible to see it. Presentation creation is available to Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, and Google AI Pro for Education subscribers.

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