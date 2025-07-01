Gemini may soon let you send images in texts, thanks to RCS (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini on Android currently sends only text messages through Google Messages.

If you ask Gemini to send an image via Google Messages, it will only send a blank URL in the text, as MMS is not supported yet.

New code suggests Gemini will soon support RCS through Google Messages, potentially enabling image sharing.

Gemini on Android can be used like a good old digital assistant to send text messages to one of your contacts. Once Gemini accepts the command, it taps into the Google Messages app to send the text. You can even get creative with text generation, like asking Gemini to write a congratulatory message, a birthday greeting, a joke, or a haiku, and then send it to someone. However, what you can’t do is ask Gemini to generate an image and send it as text (MMS), as currently, Gemini is limited to SMS only. This could soon change, as we’ve spotted clues that indicate Gemini could let you send multimedia messages through Google Messages, thanks to the power of RCS.

Currently, when you try to send a generated image through Gemini, it may seem like Gemini can send it through Messages. However, the actual message that goes through is a blank URL text, with no image anywhere in sight. You can see the current behavior in the images below:

In its support pages, Google also notes that Gemini can’t do these things with the Messages app: Read or summarise your messages.

Create or message group chats.

Add or read images, GIFs, or memes in your messages.

Add or play audio or videos in your messages.

Read or respond to message notifications. With Google app v16.25.44, we’ve spotted code that indicates RCS functionality is coming to Gemini. You can see some of the code in the image snippet below, wherein “robin” is the codename for Gemini:

The code indicates Gemini will fetch the device’s RCS capabilities, which would be a preparatory step towards bringing RCS support. If the user and the receiver’s device have RCS capabilities, Gemini can decide to proceed with sending an RCS message with multimedia, such as images. If the conversation is not RCS, Gemini can fall back to standard SMS.

Gemini’s RCS capabilities are still a work-in-progress, and Google hasn’t shared any official announcements. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

