Gemini can now read, respond to, and make changes based on comments in Google Docs

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now read, understand, and take action based on comments in Google Docs.

It can also review a document and leave feedback as comments.

The new Gemini capabilities are rolling out starting today and should reach all users within 15 days.

Google has been rolling out a bunch of useful new Gemini integrations in Google Docs. The AI can already create images, diagrams, and infographics in Google Docs, and now it can help you understand and take action on comments as well.

In a new blog post, Google has announced that Gemini in Google Docs is gaining the ability to read, understand, and even take action based on comments in a document.

Broadly speaking, Google’s AI can now help users in four different ways when dealing with collaborator comments.

Gemini can now summarize comments, identify key themes or action points, and even surface unresolved issues blocking the project. It can also add new comments on the user’s behalf, ot leave feedback in the form of comments. We tested both these capabilities, and they work quite well.

Gemini summarizing comments from collaborators Gemini drafting comments with feedback about article clarity

Moreover, it can now respond to other open comment threads in documents, and even include files from your Google Drive in its responses. Gemini can also review comments in documents and suggest changes to incorporate any feedback.

It’s worth noting that Gemini doesn’t automatically post new comments or replies, or make any changes to the document on its own. It only drafts responses or edits, and the user can choose whether to proceed.

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

These new features can be accessed using the Gemini side panel in Google Docs or via the bottom bar with the Gemini icon. Google also says that the AI can proactively nudge users to summarize comments or automatically generate replies in open comment threads.

Google has started rolling out these new Gemini capabilities to all eligible users starting today. The company says it could take up to 15 days for the rollout to complete.

The features are available to users on Google’s Business Standard and Plus plans, Enterprise Standard and Plus plans, Education Plus plans, AI Expanded Access plans, and to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

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