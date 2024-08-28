From maths tutor to gym coach, you can now create custom versions of Gemini

Google announced custom versions of Gemini dubbed Gems back in May, ostensibly as a response to OpenAI’s GPT Store. We’ve had to wait a while, but the feature is finally ready for prime time.

Gems are effectively custom Gemini chatbots that can be tuned for specific topics or roles. Some use-cases cited by Google include Gems for the gym, maths tutoring, cooking, running, and more.

Not sure where to start? Google is offering five pre-made Gems to get the ball rolling, and you can check them out below.

Learning coach — Breaks down topics, making them easier to understand.

— Breaks down topics, making them easier to understand. Brainstormer — Gives “easy inspiration” for everything from party ideas to birthday gifts.

— Gives “easy inspiration” for everything from party ideas to birthday gifts. Career guide — Offers detailed plans to improve your skills and help you achieve your career goals.

— Offers detailed plans to improve your skills and help you achieve your career goals. Writing editor — Delivers clear feedback on your writing, including grammar and structure.

— Delivers clear feedback on your writing, including grammar and structure. Coding partner — Helps you build projects and improve your coding skills.

The search giant confirmed that Gems are now rolling out to Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers on mobile and desktop. You might have to wait a few days to see the feature, though.