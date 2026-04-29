You can now get Gemini to generate downloadable files directly in chat

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now generate and package downloadable files directly in chat.

The chatbot is capable of generating files in a variety of formats, including HTML, PDF, XML, and more.

It appears that transparent PNGs don’t work yet.

Gemini has received a few updates recently, like the expansion of Personal Intelligence. Don’t look now, but Google is rolling out yet another update to the chatbot. And this is a change that seems to have a lot of users excited.

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Google has announced that Gemini users can now ask the chatbot to generate and package downloadable files directly in the conversation. It’s capable of generating a wide range of file formats, including Word documents, HTML, PDFs, XML, Java, and more. However, there are some file types it can’t produce. For example, it appears that Gemini can’t generate transparent PNGs.

This is a big deal as it changes how you can extract information from the chatbot. Instead of having to copy and paste broken formatting text, you can just ask Gemini to neatly pack its results into a PDF or some other type of file. If you’re using Google’s AI for something like vibe coding, the feature should save you some time.

Before you get too excited, some users on Reddit point out that there are some issues to be aware of. It appears that the web app crashed for one user who tried using the feature. Another says that the feature doesn’t work for them, regardless of whether they’re using the mobile or web app.

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