This Gemini Advanced feature might soon be available without a subscription (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google could soon extend Gemini’s upload and analyze feature to all users.

The feature allows the chatbot to analyze images and documents to answer questions, generate summaries, and create charts, but it’s currently limited to Gemini Advanced users.

New strings spotted in the latest Google app beta update suggest it could soon reach all users but with a few limitations.

Google upgraded Gemini’s upload and analyze functionality earlier this year and added support for more file types, allowing the chatbot to analyze documents and spreadsheets to deliver answers, generate summaries, and create charts. So far, this feature has been limited to Gemini Advanced subscribers, but Google could soon extend it to all users.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

New strings spotted in the latest beta release of the Google app reveal an upcoming change that could extend the upload and analyze functionality to all users. However, it appears that Google might limit users without a Gemini Advanced subscription with a fixed quota.

The strings indicate that users will be able to see how much of their quota they’ve used as a percentage. After exceeding the limit, users will have to wait a few hours for the quota to reset. We don’t have exact details about the quota at the moment, but it’s safe to assume that it will likely reset daily.

ChatGPT takes a similar approach for its file analysis feature, so it’s great to see Google following suit. However, we hope Google offers a more generous quota than ChatGPT’s two-file limit.

