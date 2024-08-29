You can now use Gemini to analyze documents and create charts from spreadsheets

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has finally started rolling out support for more file types for Gemini’s upload and analyze functionality.

It lets you upload documents and spreadsheets and ask Gemini for answers, summaries, and insights. You can even use it to create charts.

The feature lets you upload up to 10 files at a time, but you can’t upload images and documents to the same prompt.

Gemini’s upload and analyze functionality is finally getting support for more file types, allowing users to upload documents and spreadsheets to get answers, generate summaries, and create charts. The feature was previously limited to images, but it now supports various document and spreadsheet file types in the latest Google app beta release.

Although Google’s recent announcement only included Workspace users, we can confirm that the feature is live in version 15.34.32.29.arm64 beta of the Google app for some Gemini Advanced users as well. As you can see in the following video, it lets you upload files from your phone’s storage or directly from Google Drive. You can then ask Gemini questions related to the uploaded file and it analyzes the file to deliver a fitting response.

The feature supports 10 file uploads of up to 100MB each at a time. However, it won’t let you upload images and files in the same prompt. A support page highlighting the feature lists the following supported file types: Plain text files: TXT

Document files: DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX

Documents created in Google Docs

Tabular data files: CSV, TSV

Spreadsheet files: XLS, XLSX

Spreadsheets created in Google Sheets The support page further adds that Gemini will be able to answer questions, generate summaries, and deliver insights for uploaded documents. For spreadsheets, the chatbot will also help you create a customizable chart. Gemini Advanced subscribers will be able to use it in Gemini apps for mobile, through the Gemini tab in the Google app, and on the Gemini web experience.

Current Gemini overlay Gemini overlay with upload button

At the moment, you need to open the full Gemini experience on mobile to use the new upload shortcut. It’s not available in the Gemini overlay. However, we can confirm that Google will add the shortcut to the overlay with a future update. As you can see in the screenshot above, we’ve managed to enable the feature in the current Google app beta release, so it shouldn’t be long before it rolls out to users.

