Here's your first look at Gemini's dedicated space for all creations (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is testing a new space in the Gemini app to store all media generated with it.

The “Created by you” section stores all Gemini-generated images, videos, and even deep research documents and code.

ChatGPT has a similar feature, called Library, which makes it easier to find media created by it rather than sifting through chat history.

Image generation has long been one of the most compelling and entertaining use cases for AI. The widespread Studio Ghibli trend from earlier this year saw the internet painted with images recreated using ChatGPT in the style of Japanese artist Hayao Miyazaki. Lately, Google has been stirring up a similar storm of novel and somewhat wild creations with Nano Banana. However, searching through hundreds or even thousands of creations from individual Gemini chats can be tedious, which is why Google is now testing a dedicated space for all these creations — just like ChatGPT’s library. And we now know how it could work.

We found our first reference to My Stuff in Gemini last month while poking around the Google app. At the time, we only saw a button, though the dedicated page it opened was empty, leaving us with some uncertainty.

However, with the recent beta version (16.35.63 beta) of the Google app, we can now confirm the functionality of the dedicated space. The shortcut is now renamed “Created by you,” but it remains underneath the New Chat option within the hamburger menu in the Gemini interface. This isn’t live for everyone yet, but we were able to tweak our way into activating it to bring you a glimpse.

As you can see above, it stores all Gemini-generated images and videos separately from the rest of the chats, making it much easier to find them.

It’s interesting to see that in addition to the media generated with Gemini, the space also houses other creations, such as code or documents generated with Gemini’s Canvas features. We can also view the history of Gemini interactions using its Deep Research mode in this section. Tapping on the individual result currently directs us to the specific chat and section where the media was generated.

As with other under-trial features, it’s difficult to say when this could go live, though with a growing need for sorting documents and Gemini-made images and videos, we hope it arrives soon.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

