Gemini could soon take on more Google Assistant duties, like alarms and timers (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on a new Clock tool extension for Gemini that will let it set alarms and timers without relying on the Assistant.

Gemini could soon gain new lock screen functionality as well, allowing users to perform various functions without unlocking their devices.

A new background mode is also in the works, which will let users continue Gemini chats while using another app or on the lock screen.

Although Gemini is more capable than Google Assistant in some aspects, it still relies on the latter for a few features. For instance, when you ask Gemini to set an alarm or timer on your device, it utilizes Google Assistant to fulfill your request. However, that might not be the case for much longer.

We’ve spotted evidence in a teardown of the latest Google app beta release (version 15.27.33) that suggests that Google is working on a new Clock tool extension for Gemini. The extension will give Gemini the ability to set alarms and timers without relying on Google Assistant. We’ve also managed to surface the extension ahead of the rollout, and you can check out its UI in the screenshots below.

As you can see, the Clock tool extension will appear within Gemini’s Extensions menu when it rolls out to users. Once enabled, Gemini will utilize the Clock tool to set alarms and timers instead of using the Google Assistant.

In addition, Google is also working on new lock screen functionality for Gemini, which will let you perform various functions when your device is locked. 9to5Google recently spotted the upcoming feature in the same Google app beta release and revealed that it would allow Gemini to reply to messages, find music, control smart home devices, and more from the lock screen.

The lock screen functionality will also support Gemini extensions, so long as the extensions don’t require user credentials or don’t access private data. This means that the Clock tool extension should be available on the lock screen, allowing users to set alarms and timers without unlocking their devices.

Along with the Clock tool extension and improved lock screen functionality, 9to5Google reports that Gemini could also get a new background mode soon. Called Gemini Live, this mode will run in the background and let users continue Gemini chats while using other apps or when the screen is locked.

Gemini Live could prove to be a handy addition. It would allow users to easily get contextual information from Gemini while using an app or vice versa. Users will reportedly be able to end the background mode using a voice command or through a persistent notification.

