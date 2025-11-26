Gemini is getting a new tool that could make Circle to Search obsolete

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini’s ‘Circle Screen’ functionality seems to be rolling out now.

The feature works similarly to Circle to Search, though it sends the content you highlight to Gemini.

Circle Screen isn’t universally available yet.

Google’s got a whole bunch of ways to search for stuff on your phone’s screen, from Google Lens to Circle to Search to Gemini. Earlier this year, we saw signs that two of those methods were growing closer together — and now, that project is finally rolling out broadly.

Back in May, we got our first glimpse at how Circle to Search-like functionality would play out in Gemini. In that in-progress version of the feature, you could share a screenshot with Gemini, then circle portions of the screenshot to zero in on what you wanted to search for. The implementation rolling out now saves a step: after calling up Gemini, you just draw a circle around the part of your screen you want to share.

Twitter user HHUUEELL has shared that they’re now able to access this latest version of the feature Google has previously referred to as Circle Screen. You can see how it looks below.

This latest iteration on the idea makes searching for a portion of your screen with Gemini just as easy as using Circle to Search — the only difference in the workflow is that in the Gemini version, you first swipe in from the corner rather than holding down on the home pill. Once you’ve circled the portion you’re interested in, you can ask Gemini whatever you want about the content you highlighted.

This feature isn’t universally available yet (I don’t have it on my Pixel 9 Pro), but our tipster says it’s up and running on their Samsung phone. If you’re a visual search fan, keep an eye out for this coming soon to your own devices.

