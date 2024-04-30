You don't even need Gemini open to use Gemini in Chrome for the web

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now launch Gemini in Chrome through its address bar. Type @gemini followed by your prompt to quickly get your response.

Gemini’s mobile app is now also rolling out to more languages and countries.

Extensions are also rolling out to all the languages and countries that Gemini supports.

Gemini is Google’s next big AI product, taking over the reins from Google Assistant. There’s still a long way to go for Gemini to mature, but Google is quickly marching towards there with iterative updates to Gemini. As part of today’s update announcements, Google is rolling out Gemini features to more languages and countries and is making it even easier to access Gemini on Google Chrome.

Launch Gemini in Chrome with @gemini Chrome’s address bar works as a conventional address bar but also doubles as a quick search box. Now, it will play another role as a quick launcher for Gemini. You can now type @gemini followed by your prompt in the Chrome address to automatically load Gemini’s web app with your response ready to go.

Gemini mobile app rolls out to more languages and countries Google is rolling out the Gemini mobile app to more languages and countries. Gemini mobile app was already available in 167 countries in some form, though its language support was significantly thinner.

For instance, on iOS, the Gemini tab in the Google app was previously available in English, Japanese, or Korean. The same languages were available when you got access to Gemini through Google Assistant on Android. However, if you tried to download the dedicated Gemini app from the Play Store on Android, you could only use it in English in the US.

As part of this announcement, the mobile app is rolling out to all Gemini-supported countries, excluding the UK, EEA, and Switzerland. Supported languages now include: English

Japanese

Korean

Spanish (including LatAm-Spanish)

French

Portuguese (including Brazilian-Portuguese)

Chinese

Italian

German Google’s announcement post mentions the ways that you can access Gemini on Android and iOS, but these have already existed for some time now. On Android, you can access Gemini through all the means you can access Google Assistant, including the “Hey Google” wake word. On iOS, you can access Gemini through the toggle on top. Google says this Gemini access is rolling out over “the next couple of weeks,” but it was already present on my devices before the announcement.

Extensions rolling out to all Gemini-supported languages and countries Alongside Gemini’s wider rollout, Gemini Extensions (previously known as Bard Extensions) are now being expanded to all languages and countries that Gemini currently supports (not to be confused with languages and regions that the Gemini mobile app supports). Gemini Extensions were previously available only in English.

With Extensions, Gemini can retrieve your information from other Google apps and services. For example, if you are planning a trip with a group of friends, Gemini can find dates from Gmail that work for everyone, look up flight and hotel information, and even go on to find YouTube videos to help you with what to pack, all within one conversation.

Have you used Gemini recently? Let us know your AI experiences in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments