Gemini summaries make their way to yet another Google messaging app

We’ve entered an AI-powered era, and tech companies are exploring all sorts of ways these digital smarts can simplify users’ lives. After bringing Gemini summaries to Gmail a while ago, Google is now baking artificial intelligence into its Chat messaging app . This enables those with compatible accounts to generate bulleted synopses for unread groups, threads, and spaces.

Google has announced that Chat users can now rely on Gemini to summarize unread conversations. The feature works on Android, iOS, and the web — as long as your account meets specific criteria. First, you must enable smart features and controls in your Google Workspace account settings. You will also need the following add-ons:

Gemini (Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium)

AI Meetings & Messaging

The integration is currently rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. Notably, Google highlights that it could take the feature over 15 days to surface. If you meet the aforementioned criteria, ensure your Google Chat mobile app is up to date so you can utilize Gemini summaries whenever they become available.