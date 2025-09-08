The Gemini app just got the one feature everyone was asking for

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has updated the Gemini app to handle any file type.

This includes audio files, which was the top request.

Audio length can be up to 10 minutes for free users.

Around the beginning of August, we found evidence that Google was working on adding a highly requested feature to Gemini. Specifically, the AI app was getting support for audio file uploads. Fast forward to today, and the function is now live on Android, iOS, and on the web.

On social media, Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs and Gemini, announced that users can now upload any file to the Gemini app. According to Woodward, this also includes the number one request — audio files. So when you tap or click on the plus icon and select “Upload files” (web) or “Files” (mobile), you’ll be able to upload MP3 files, WAV files, and more.

Along with this announcement, Google has updated its support document. According to the page, up to 10 files can be uploaded in a single prompt, and the total audio length can be no longer than 10 minutes. However, the total audio length increases to three hours if you pay for Google AI Pro or AI Ultra.

While 10 minutes may not seem like much time, it still doubles the total amount of time for videos. As a refresher, video uploads can go up to five minutes, with that time extended to a full hour if you’re a paid subscriber.

