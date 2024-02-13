First smartphones, now the Gemini app is coming to headphones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Google app teardown has revealed that the Gemini app is coming to headphones.

There’s no word on a timeline for Gemini on headphones just yet, though.

Google rebranded its Bard assistant to Gemini last week, while also replacing Assistant with Gemini on smartphones. Now, new evidence suggests that the Gemini app is coming to headphones.

9to5Google dug into a beta version of the Google app (version 15.6) and found a string mentioning plans for the Gemini app on headphones. Check out the string below.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_onboarding_bisto_error_message">Gemini mobile app is working on expanding availability to make it accessible on your headphones</string>

There’s no word on a timeline for the app to come to headphones, but we hope it’s a more seamless transition than Gemini replacing Assistant on smartphones. Gemini on mobile still lacks a variety of Assistant features, such as Routines, media services, and reminders.

There’s also no word on Gemini coming to other form factors like smartwatches and smart speakers. But I’d rather Google take the time to get the implementation right on these constrained form factors than rush an unfinished product.

