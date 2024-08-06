Google tests new Gemini animations inspired by the recent Siri revamp (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google is working on new launch animations for Gemini that seem to have drawn inspiration from Apple’s new Siri animation in iOS 18.1 beta. We’ve managed to manually enable the upcoming animations ahead of the rollout to give you an early look at what’s to come.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We spotted the new Gemini launch animations in a teardown of the latest Google app beta (version 15.31.29.29), and you can check them out in the videos attached below. Google has two animations in the works, with the first adding a glow around the Gemini pop-up.

This animation shows up when Gemini is triggered on the home screen. It looks a lot like the Siri animation in iOS 18.1, but it uses the blue and purple hues from Gemini’s branding and only appears around the pop-up.

The second animation appears when you trigger Gemini within an app. It replaces the glow effect around the pop-up with a full-screen animation of a colorful wave that extends away from the pop-up and disappears once it reaches the edges of the display. The effect utilizes the same color palette as the first animation, but it’s not persistent.

Since these animations are still in development, the final product might differ slightly from what we’ve shown above. We’ll have to wait until the official rollout to know for sure.

