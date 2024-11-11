Google is working on a new look for the Gemini overlay (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be working on a new UI for Gemini.

The new UI shrinks the text box while adding left-aligned suggestions on the top.

The Gemini extensions page will let you jump straight to a specific category.

Google has a tendency to play around with the UI on all of its products. The latest example of this is Gemini, which could soon get a new look that will make the floating overlay a little sleeker than before.

When you pull up the current floating overlay for Gemini, you get a text box that takes up a chunk of the screen at the bottom. There’s also a chip to “Ask about this screen” — or “Ask about this video” if you’re on YouTube.

In the Google app (version 15.45.33.ve.arm64 beta), we were able to activate a new UI for the floating Gemini overlay. We have taken a couple of screenshots of the current UI compared to the new UI down below. The new UI shrinks the text box down while also adding left-aligned suggestions on top.

This change helps to minimize the overlay’s footprint on the screen. Additionally, users no longer have to scroll horizontally to access suggestions as they are now layered on top of each other.

And it appears the overlay isn’t the only change Google is working on. The Gemini extensions page has a new carousel for extension categories.

With this carousel, users will be able to scroll horizontally to the category they want to visit. Tapping on the option will allow the user to jump immediately to that extension category. This will be very useful to a lot of users as the extensions list is starting to get pretty long at this point.

This latest makeover is arriving not long after Gemini’s home page was refreshed. That redesign got rid of the suggestion carousel at the top and hid your chat history behind a tap.

