Gemini Advanced can now recall your past chats, to help it behave more like a real assistant

TL;DR Gemini Advanced can now recall past chats, making follow-ups, summaries, and ongoing projects easier.

Users can review, delete, or disable chat history at any time.

The feature is rolling out to Gemini Advanced subscribers in English, with more languages coming soon.

Gemini has evolved from a chatbot into a core part of Google’s AI ecosystem so quickly that it isn’t easy to keep up with what it can and can’t do. Now, Gemini Advanced is gaining a new capability that you might not have realized it didn’t have before: the ability to remember and reference past chats.

A Google Blog post introduces the update, outlining that users no longer have to start fresh with each new chat. Instead, Gemini can summarize past discussions, build on them, and provide more relevant responses based on chat history. Google notes that responses may indicate when past interactions are used as a source.

In the demonstration video on the blog, the prompt “summarize our discussions of the solar system” is entered into Gemini. No time or date is referenced, so it’s very likely that Gemini Advanced can make these assumptions, provided that the request isn’t too ambiguous.

Users remain in control of their data, with options to review, delete, or adjust chat history settings — or disable the feature entirely via My Activity.

This development gives Gemini Advanced an edge over ChatGPT. Despite having a memory feature that lets it remember general details over time, the OpenAI chatbot can’t directly recall or summarize past conversations on demand.

The update is rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers through the Google One AI Premium Plan, with support for additional languages and Google Workspace Business and Enterprise customers coming soon.

