Gemini 3 gets the power to shape Search results for maximum impact

TL;DR Gemini 3 is bringing speed, quality, and output upgrades to AI Mode in Search.

With Generative UI results, Gemini 3 can tailor AI Mode Search results to exactly the most appropriate medium for the message.

Access gets started with AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

Google’s latest AI advancements are making their debut today, with Gemini 3 arriving to showcase its next-gen reasoning and agentic skills. We’re getting our first look at those upgrades across the many Google services that already tap into Gemini, and for many of us the one we’re going to be interacting with the most has got to be Search. With Gemini 3, Google Search promises better performance, deeper, more targeted results, and a visual overhaul to how it presents information.

For starters, have you ever felt a little intimated by Gemini talking about all these different models it offers? Flash? Pro? Which are you supposed to use for what? Both AI Mode and AI Overviews are getting better about making that decision for you, recognizing when a question would be better addressed with more resources, and switching models on the fly.

With Gemini 3, AI Mode in Search does even more legwork behind the scenes than before, running extra searches to crawl the web for the best resources to use for forming the most helpful response.

While all that should help make Search work better, Gemini 3’s also got something a little flashier to bring to AI Mode, with the introduction of Generative UI. This is Gemini’s new trick for really optimizing its output — instead of just presenting you different information each time in the same old way, Generative UI allows Gemini to tailor the shape of its response to your specific prompt.

If you ask something Gemini that’s best summarized in a graph, that’s what you’re going to get. If an animation conveys the information most succinctly, expect to see Gemini create one — even interactive ones.

Enthusiastic to give it a try? We don’t blame you, but at least initially, access to the new Gemini is a little restricted. The first people to get a shot at it are AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US — and they’ll have to manually choose “Thinking” from AI Mode’s model list.

But that exclusivity isn’t going to last forever, and Google says that Gemini 3’s Search superpowers will eventually roll out to everyone in the country — just then with higher usage limits for the paid tier. We’ll let you know when Google finally shares that this expansion is ready to get underway.

