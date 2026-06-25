Gemini 3.5 Flash can now see your screen, use your computer, take actions — all on its own

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini 3.5 Flash now comes with computer use built in.

It can see your screen, navigate, and take actions all on its own.

It’s currently available to developers and enterprise customers via the Gemini API and the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

Google has been adding new features to Gemini, integrating it with workspace apps like Drive, and basically making the AI more useful for consumers. However, the company has also been working on new enterprise and developer-oriented features, including making it easier for developers to create AI agents that can reason, navigate, and take action across environments.

The company announced in a blog post that computer use is now available as a built-in tool in Gemini 3.5 Flash. Previously, developing custom AI agents required a dedicated Gemini 2.5 computer use model, but that’s no longer necessary. The new model is available to developers using the Gemini API or via the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

To demonstrate its capabilities, Google has created a Browserbase instance where users can prompt the model to perform a task. Gemini 3.5 Flash then navigates through the browser, takes action on its own, and comes back with results.

I asked it to find the cheapest flights from New Delhi to Tokyo, and it went to three separate flight booking websites, entered the departure and return dates, searched through the available tickets, and gave me the best options. You can also ask it to play 2048 and watch Gemini decide how to move and merge the tiles to get the highest possible score.

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

Naturally, the ability to control your computer and perform tasks on its own also raises questions around safety, especially for enterprise consumers. To mitigate those risks, Google has used targeted adversarial training for the model. It is also introducing two new safeguards built into computer use with Gemini 3.5 Flash: the model can be configured to require explicit user confirmation before performing sensitive or irreversible actions, and it can also automatically stop tasks if it detects a prompt-injection attack.

The company also recommends that developers combine these safeguards with secure sandboxes, strict access controls, and “human-in-the-loop” verification. Computer use with Gemini 3.5 Flash is available today.

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