GeForce Now's paid tiers are free for now, but only if you paid for them

TL;DR NVIDIA is switching its payment system for GeForce Now, so existing subscribers get five or more weeks free.

New subscriptions are temporarily paused, even for the free tier.

The monthly playtime cap has also been removed for existing subscribers for the rest of the year.

There’s good news for anyone subscribing to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now streaming service and bad news for everyone else. The company is changing the payment platform the platform uses, so new subscriptions are paused for at least five weeks. For paying subscribers, that time will be added to their subscription free of charge.

The notice states that payments will be paused starting January 31, but subscriptions are already listed as “sold out.” That includes the free tier, which doesn’t require any payment information.

Existing subscribers get a free month and unlimited play time for the rest of the year.

While the payment system is down, users will also be unable to change or upgrade their subscriptions. The biggest issue there is the 100-hour monthly cap, which NVIDIA put into place this year. Without the ability to pay for more hours, all existing subscribers have had the monthly cap removed for the rest of 2025, as long as they maintain their subscriptions.

Despite the change in payment providers, nothing else is set to change and NVIDIA is clear that GeForce Now isn’t closing any time soon. Payment information will be automatically transferred, so once the new system is in place everything will resume as normal.

GeForce Now is one of the biggest game streaming platforms on the market, with great compatibility across devices. A new Steam Deck app will launch later this year, and there’s hope the new RTX 50-series GPUs will be added to the highest subscription tier, replacing the current RTX 4080 plan.

